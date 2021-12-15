Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 820,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,498,137. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $358.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.