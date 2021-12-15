Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $95.34 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211,231 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $95,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

