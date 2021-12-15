Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 13,574 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 37.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.44. 25,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,030. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

