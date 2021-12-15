Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 654 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.07. 21,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,899. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.76 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

