Kryptomon Hits Market Capitalization of $16.79 Million (KMON)

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. Kryptomon has a market cap of $16.79 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0885 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kryptomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.44 or 0.08034003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00077395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,801.09 or 1.00777385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

Kryptomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryptomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryptomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.