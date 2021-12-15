Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of KRYS opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
