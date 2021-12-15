Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KRYS opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after buying an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 127.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

