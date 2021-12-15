Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Price Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) fell 7.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $61.26 and last traded at $61.35. 37,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 983,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.41.

Specifically, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,492. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,330,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $12,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 487,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 227,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

