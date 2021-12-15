Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRUS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

KRUS stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.34. The stock had a trading volume of 63,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

