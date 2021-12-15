Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 172,145 shares.The stock last traded at $17.84 and had previously closed at $17.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $915.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,025 shares of company stock worth $167,034. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

