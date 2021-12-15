Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Down 70.0% in November

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 313,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LABP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 140,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,255. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LABP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jonestrading cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,035.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth $275,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

