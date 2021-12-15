Laura Anne Lee Sells 56,652 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Director Laura Anne Lee sold 56,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $248,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Anne Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Laura Anne Lee sold 8,712 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $38,419.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MDIA opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaCo by 117.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaCo by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

