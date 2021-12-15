Laura Anne Lee Sells 8,712 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Director Laura Anne Lee sold 8,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $38,419.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Anne Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Laura Anne Lee sold 56,652 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $248,702.28.

NASDAQ:MDIA opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaCo in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MediaCo by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

