Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Invests $219,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,307,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. 112,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,583,673. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

