Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 641,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $61,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 23.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $98.46. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.45 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

