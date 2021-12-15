Lendefi (LDFI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $4,123.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lendefi has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

About Lendefi

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

