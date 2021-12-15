Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

LESL stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.62.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

