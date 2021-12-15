Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases 31 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Shares of TSLA opened at $958.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,020.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $805.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.60 billion, a PE ratio of 310.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total transaction of $167,803,771.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

