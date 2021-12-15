LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LFMD. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $122.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeMD news, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $430,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naveen Bhatia acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 301,002 shares of company stock worth $881,767. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $1,793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 10.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 4.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $993,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

