LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $9.27

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $8.98. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 11,022 shares.

LFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,235,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,817,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,790,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

