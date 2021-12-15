LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $430.92 million, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of -0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

LIFULL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

