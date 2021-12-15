Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 82,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,083,553 shares.The stock last traded at $39.66 and had previously closed at $41.57.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,731,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after buying an additional 1,643,571 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,802,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,924,000 after buying an additional 602,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

