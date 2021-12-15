Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $341.18

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $341.18 and last traded at $340.44, with a volume of 65140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $334.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,059,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

