Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $30,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.