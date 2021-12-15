LINKA (LINKA) Hits Market Capitalization of $824,892.37

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $824,892.37 and $63.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00209209 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

