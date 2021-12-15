Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Down 68.2% in November

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the November 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,743,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Live Current Media stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 18,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Live Current Media has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of -1.64.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

