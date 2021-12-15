Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Down 68.2% in November

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the November 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,743,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Live Current Media stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 18,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Live Current Media has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of -1.64.
About Live Current Media
