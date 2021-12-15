Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 7,800 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,616 shares of company stock worth $2,511,288. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.