Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $181.98 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $191.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

