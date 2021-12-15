Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,600 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.