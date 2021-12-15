Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

