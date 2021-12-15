Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report $17.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.45 billion and the highest is $17.81 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $17.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $66.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.74 billion to $67.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.99 billion to $66.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

LMT stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.42. 1,207,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,948. The company has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.37 and its 200 day moving average is $359.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.