Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.93. 12,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.44. The firm has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

