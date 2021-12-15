Loki (LOKI) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,892.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.57 or 0.08217161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.71 or 0.00314389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.49 or 0.00915246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00073666 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00382615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00259649 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

