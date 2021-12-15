Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Louisiana-Pacific's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given favorable OSB prices and improving housing market backdrop. The company has been reaping benefits from solid demand from the U.S. residential market. Also, strategic business transformation, effective cash management and inorganic moves are likely to boost its performance in future. However, higher freight and transport costs along with rising input costs are concerns. The company expects OSB revenues to fall 30% sequentially. That said, earnings estimates for the current year have moved north in the past seven days, reflecting analysts' optimism surrounding its bottom-line growth potential.”

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $78.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

