Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.73.

LOW opened at $252.46 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

