Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.