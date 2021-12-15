Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.60

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.60 and traded as low as C$9.24. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$9.39, with a volume of 272,831 shares trading hands.

LUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.71.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.