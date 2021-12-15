Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Down 6.6%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) dropped 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 314,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,175,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Macy’s by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

