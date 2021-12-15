Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.59

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$120.59 and last traded at C$120.59, with a volume of 155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$120.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Laurentian increased their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.81.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

