Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,925,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $114.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

