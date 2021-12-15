Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $402.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.53 and a 200 day moving average of $343.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

