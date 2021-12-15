Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $44,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $289,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $166,729,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $118,171,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.31. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.