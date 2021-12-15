Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $621.13. 26,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,483. The stock has a market cap of $295.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $642.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.85. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

