Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 103.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after buying an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after buying an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,132. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,238. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $189.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

