Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.88. 3,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,233. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

