Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Wipro accounts for 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,554. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

