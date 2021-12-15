Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $2,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $21,785,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $672.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,301. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $614.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.69. The stock has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

