Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 437,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,030. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.36. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $57.41.

