Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAURY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. 7,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. Marui Group has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $42.77.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

