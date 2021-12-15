Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMMW remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 485,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Get Mass Megawatts Wind Power alerts:

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc is engaged in the development of low-cost, clean energy systems designed to meet the increasing global demand for energy through the use of environmentally-friendly technologies. It offers solar power systems that provide an economical option for commercial and residential users interested in green energy applications.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.