Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $311.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

